UPDATE - Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis Match in UK Arrested - Organizer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Just Stop Oil activists who disrupted the match of the Wimbledon tennis tournament between Bulgarian athlete Grigor Dimitrov and Japan's Sho Shimabukuro have been arrested, the organizers of the tournament said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a 68-year-old teacher and a 66-year-old musician ran onto court number 18 and scattered confetti, sparkles and puzzle pieces during the second set of the match. The match was suspended while the tournament staff cleaned up the court.

"Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the Grounds," the organizers said on Twitter.

Another Just Stop Oil activist ran onto the court on Wednesday when the United Kingdom's Katie Boulter was leading 4-2 in the first game against Australia's Daria Saville. The game was suspended for half an hour so that staff could clean the court of orange confetti and puzzle pieces scattered by the male activist.

The Just Stop Oil movement has been holding protests in London for several months, calling for an end to oil and gas extraction. In May, London police said that their protests cost the authorities more than 3.5 million Pounds ($4.3 million) since April 24, with officers being extracted from their duties for the equivalent of almost 11,000 shifts.