UPDATE - Coalition of 21 States Deeply Concerned by Media Suppression in Hong Kong - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) A coalition of 21 countries from around the world, including the United States and the United Kingdom, issued a joint statement in which they expressed a deep concern over alleged suppression of independent media in Hong Kong.

"The undersigned members of the Media Freedom Coalition express their deep concern at the Hong Kong and mainland Chinese authorities' attacks on freedom of the press and their suppression of independent local media in Hong Kong," the statement said on Tuesday. "Since the enactment of the National Security Law in June 2020, the authorities have targeted and suppressed independent media in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region."

As examples of media attacks and suppression by the Chinese authorities, the signatories cited the raid on the Stand news offices and the arrests of its staff as well as the closure of Citizen News that came about out of concern for the safety of its staff, the statement said.

Citizen News ceased to operate on January 4 and became the third media outlet that halted operations in Hong Kong over the last year, the statement said.

Another incident occurred last June when authorities shut down the Hong Kong-based pro-opposition newspaper Apple Daily and arrested several of its top executives on charges of collusion with foreign forces to harm China's national security.

The Chinese authorities have repeatedly dismissed reports of media suppression in Hong Kong.

Also on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Office of the Commissioner of China's Foreign Affairs Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region issued a statement condemning the Media Freedom Coalition for using freedom of the press as a shield to engage in activities disrupting China and Hong Kong and undermine national security and social stability.

The spokesperson said what is happening in Hong Kong is China's internal matter and Beijing is determined to safeguard its national sovereignty and implement the principle of "one country, two systems."