WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House National Security Adviser John Bolton in separate meetings to discuss Venezuela and the necessity to do more to achieve the goal of decreasing coca and cocaine production by half by 2024.

"The Secretary [Pompeo] and the Foreign Minister also discussed recent progress on combating narcotics and the need to do more to meet the shared goal of reducing coca cultivation and cocaine production by half by the end of 2023," State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement after the meeting between the two leaders in Washington.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trujillo said that Colombia will propose additional sanctions against Venezuela at an upcoming meeting of the Lima Group in Argentina.

Pompeo and Trujillo also discussed the ongoing crisis in Venezuela.

Later in the day Trujillo met with Bolton to discuss support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido who declared himself interim president in January.

"I had a productive meeting with Colombian Foreign Minister @CarlosHolmesTru today. We discussed in depth how we can continue to work together to support Interim Venezuelan President Guaido and bring democracy and freedom to the Venezuelan people!" Bolton said in a tweet.

Since May, the Maduro government and the opposition have been engaged in talks mediated by the Norwegian government.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of orchestrating a coup to effect a change of government and claim Venezuelan natural resources.