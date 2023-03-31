UPDATE - Condition of Pope Francis Diagnosed With Respiratory Infection Improving - Holy See

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Pope Francis, who has been diagnosed with a respiratory infection, is receiving medical care at a hospital in Rome and his condition is gradually improving, the head of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said on Thursday.

"Pope Francis had a good rest tonight. The clinical picture is progressively improving and he is continuing with his scheduled treatment. This morning, he read some newspapers and resumed work," Bruni told reporters.

The pontiff's stay in the hospital would likely result in canceling his participation in the divine services on the occasion of Palm Sunday, which is celebrated on the Sunday before Easter. On Thursday, Pope Francis will undergo new examinations after the previous checks ruled out the possibility of contracting COVID-19 infection and pneumonia, the spokesman added.

Later in the day, Bruni said, citing doctors, that the pontiff could be discharged from the hospital in coming days due to the improvement of his condition.

"Medical check-ups found that the Holy Father is affected by a viral bronchitis that requires an intravenous infusion of antibiotics, which produced the expected effects with a marked improvement. Based on the expected outcome, the Holy Father could be discharged in the coming days," Bruni said.

Pope Francis has been experiencing certain breathing difficulties, and was taken to the Gemelli University Hospital with a respiratory infection to undergo medical examinations on Wednesday. In connection with the pontiff's illness, the Vatican canceled his audiences on Thursday and Friday, Italian media reported.