UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Condition Of Pope Francis Diagnosed With Respiratory Infection Improving - Holy See

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 01:00 AM

UPDATE - Condition of Pope Francis Diagnosed With Respiratory Infection Improving - Holy See

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Pope Francis, who has been diagnosed with a respiratory infection, is receiving medical care at a hospital in Rome and his condition is gradually improving, the head of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said on Thursday.

"Pope Francis had a good rest tonight. The clinical picture is progressively improving and he is continuing with his scheduled treatment. This morning, he read some newspapers and resumed work," Bruni told reporters.

The pontiff's stay in the hospital would likely result in canceling his participation in the divine services on the occasion of Palm Sunday, which is celebrated on the Sunday before Easter. On Thursday, Pope Francis will undergo new examinations after the previous checks ruled out the possibility of contracting COVID-19 infection and pneumonia, the spokesman added.

Later in the day, Bruni said, citing doctors, that the pontiff could be discharged from the hospital in coming days due to the improvement of his condition.

"Medical check-ups found that the Holy Father is affected by a viral bronchitis that requires an intravenous infusion of antibiotics, which produced the expected effects with a marked improvement. Based on the expected outcome, the  Holy Father could be discharged in the coming days," Bruni said.

Pope Francis has been experiencing certain breathing difficulties, and was taken to the Gemelli University Hospital with a respiratory infection to undergo medical examinations on Wednesday. In connection with the pontiff's illness, the Vatican canceled his audiences on Thursday and Friday, Italian media reported.

Related Topics

Rome Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning U ..

Saif bin Zayed congratulates Baniyas for winning UAE&#039;s Volleyball League, ..

2 hours ago
 US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census A ..

US Contemplates Asking Black Americans on Census About Slave Ancestry - Reports

1 hour ago
 Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lya ..

Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lyari Expressway

1 hour ago
 US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Say ..

US Confirms Kidnapping of 2 Citizens in Haiti, Says in Contact with Haitian Auth ..

1 hour ago
 Mother of Russian Businessman Vinnik Says Her Son ..

Mother of Russian Businessman Vinnik Says Her Son Held in Awful Conditions in US ..

1 hour ago
 French TotalEnergies Faces New Accusation of Produ ..

French TotalEnergies Faces New Accusation of Producing Fuel for Russian Aircraft ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.