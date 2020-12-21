UPDATE - Congress Reaches Deal on $900 Billion Coronavirus Rescue Package - Mitch McConnell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The US Congress has agreed on a new COVID-19 relief bill of around $900 billion, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced.

"As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own. Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way," McConnell said on Twitter on Sunday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed having reached an agreement on the new bipartisan emergency coronavirus relief and omnibus package on Sunday.

"After weeks of intense negotiation, we've reached an agreement on an emergency #COVIDrelief package. It will deliver emergency relief to a nation in the throes of a genuine emergency. We must make law as soon as possible. And then we need to do even more under President Biden," Schumer said on Twitter.

The new package includes $300 weekly unemployment benefits and $600 stimulus checks, as well as over $284 billion for first and second forgivable PPP loans and $15 billion in funding for "live venues, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions," according to a joint statement released by Pelosi and Schumer on Sunday.

The relief package also includes $25 billion in rental assistance and provides $82 billion in funding for colleges and schools, as well as $10 billion for child care assistance.

"State and local governments will certainly need additional funding to prevent the senseless layoffs of heroic essential workers and critical service cuts. The agreement provides some important new targeted funds for state and local government functions that will help alleviate their overall budget burdens.

These targeted funds include the emergency resources for schools, $27 billion for state highways, struggling transit agencies, Amtrak and airports, $22 billion for the health-related expenses of state, local, tribal and territorial government, and an additional year of eligibility for expenses under the CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund," Pelosi and Schumer said in their joint statement.

Speaking to reporters after the approval of the new package, Schumer stressed that it is "a strong shot in the arm," but that the US still needed "a second bill to continue dealing with the emergency." The Senate Democratic Leader promised "to get a bigger, stronger bill" next year, saying that it will be the job number one in the Biden administration.

In March, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dispensing $3 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal aid for qualifying citizens and residents.

In the past few months, however, Democrats and Republicans were locked in a bitter disagreement about a successive relief plan to the CARES Act. The stalemate appeared broken at the start of December, after a bipartisan group of Democrats and Republicans proposed a $908 billion relief bill, which prompted the two sides to resume negotiations.

Earlier this month, the bipartisan group proposed to split that $908 billion package into two: a $748 billion bill with new unemployment benefits, small business aid and other programs that have received broad support from both sides, and a second $160 billion bill of highly-contested liability protections for firms and aid for state and local governments.