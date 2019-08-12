(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Alejandro Giammattei of the right-wing Vamos party is retaining his lead in Guatemala's Sunday presidential runoff after over 97 percent of votes have been counted, according to the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

Giammattei has received 58.

51 percent of the vote, while his contender, Sandra Torres of the social democratic National Unity of Hope, has won 41.50 percent.

In the first round, which was held on June 16, the situation was quite the opposite. Torres led the race with about 26 percent. Giammattei came second with 14 percent.

From 2006 to 2008, Giammattei served as director of the country's penitentiary system.