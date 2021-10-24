UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Convicts Escape After Prison Attacked In Nigeria's Southwest - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

UPDATE - Convicts Escape After Prison Attacked in Nigeria's Southwest - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Several inmates escaped in southwestern Nigeria after an armed group attacked a prison in Oyo state, local media reported Saturday.

The incident occurred late on Friday, when a group of gunmen attacked a correctional facility in Oyo using explosives to break free the inmates, Nigeria's Punch newspaper said.

 The authorities have launched a search operation for the attackers and the escaped prisoners, the news said. It is currently unknown how many inmates managed to flee during the attack.

The local NAN news agency reported later on Saturday, citing a representative of the correctional facility, that more than 800 prisoners escaped during the attack, and over 200 of them were caught.

The attackers clashed with prison guards, then sneaked into the facility's courtyard and used dynamite to destroy a wall, the news said citing the prison official. Currently, some 570 inmates remain at large.

Nigeria, especially its northern parts, has been suffering from instability for years because of the activities of multiple criminal groups and the Boko Haram terrorists who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (both terrorist groups, banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Russia Oyo Nan Nigeria Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consul ..

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consulate seminar

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airsp ..

Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US

54 minutes ago
 Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison t ..

Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison treble

54 minutes ago
 Assange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revel ..

Assange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revelations CIA Plotted to Kill Him ..

54 minutes ago
 ASAS Real Estate launches sales of the industrial ..

ASAS Real Estate launches sales of the industrial &quot;Al Qasimia City&quot; la ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil seeks investments in space sector, says Bra ..

Brazil seeks investments in space sector, says Brazilian Science Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.