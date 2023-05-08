UPDATE - Coronation of King Charles III Watched by Peak TV Audience of 20.4Mln

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) A peak of 20.4 million Britons watched the coronation of King Charles III on television in the United Kingdom on Saturday, making it the most-watched broadcast of 2023, according to viewing figures released by audience research organization Barb.

"Viewing peaked at 20.4m at 12:02 as the King was crowned," the organization said, adding that the average audience stood at 18.8 million across 11 channels and services.

However, the peak audience figure did not match the 29 million people who watched the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

The Guardian reported that poor weather in parts of the country, which forced people to stay inside, may have contributed to bigger viewing figures for the coronation.

As many as 15.5 million people watched the coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC news channel, while the ITV broadcaster drew the audience of 3.6 million, followed by Sky News and Sky Showcase with 800,000 viewers, the newspaper said.

The report said that limited airtime had been given to anti-monarchist sentiment during the broadcasts despite concern that six members of UK anti-monarchy group Republic, including its leader Graham Smith, had been arrested before the coronation.

King Charles III was officially crowned at a solemn coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey on Saturday. The coronation took place amid anti-monarchy protesters and the cost-of-living crisis in the UK.