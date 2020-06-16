UPDATE - Coronavirus Case Tally in South Korea Rises by 34 to 12,155, Death Toll Up 1 to 278 - KCDC

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) South Korea has registered 34 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours - down from 37 yesterday - bringing the overall case count to 12,155, with 88.5 percent of those infected (10,760) having recovered by now, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

One new death was recorded. The death toll now stands at 278, the KCDC said.

A total of 30 people have been discharged from hospitals over the past day.

Out of the 34 new cases, 21 were local and 13 were imported, the KCDC said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 431,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 7.8 million.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide has surpassed 8 million, with more than 436,000 deaths and over 3.8 million recoveries.