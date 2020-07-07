UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Coronavirus Death Toll In Brazil Surpasses 65,000 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:10 AM

UPDATE - Coronavirus Death Toll in Brazil Surpasses 65,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil increased by 620 over the past 24 hours to 65,487, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The case tally grew by 20,229 to 1,623,284, the ministry said.

The day before, the death count was up 602 and the number of confirmed cases increased by 26,000.

A total of 927,292 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the disease outbreak start.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 532,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 11.3 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 11.5 million, with over 536,000 deaths and more than 6.2 million recoveries.

Related Topics

World Brazil March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

3 hours ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

3 hours ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

5 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

6 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.