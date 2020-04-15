UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Coronavirus Death Toll In Moldova Rises To 40 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:10 AM

UPDATE - Coronavirus Death Toll in Moldova Rises to 40 - Health Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Four more patients infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) died in Moldova on Tuesday, the death toll rose to 40, the republic's Health Ministry said.

"The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Moldova has reached 40," the ministry said on its Facebook page.

Earlier, the Moldovan authorities reported 1,799 registered cases of the new coronavirus. The parliament on March 17 imposed a state of emergency for 60 days. The republic suspended flights with all countries, and land borders were also closed. Mass cultural and religious events are forbidden, classes at educational institutions are canceled, shops and public catering establishments are closed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,844,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 117,000 people have died from the disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University's latest data, the number of confirmed cases worldwide amounts to 1,970,879, with 125,678 deaths and 472,948 recoveries.

