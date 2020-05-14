UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Coronavirus Death Toll In Moscow Rises By 58 To 1,290 - Response Center

Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Moscow has registered 58 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 1,290, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"A total of 58 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," the center said.

The day before, 53 people died from COVID-19 in Moscow, bringing the number of deaths to 1,232.

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 242,000.

The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 2,200. More than 48,000 people have recovered.

Moscow's case tally currently exceeds 126,000, with over 21,500 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 287,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4,170,000.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 4,336,000, with over 296,000 deaths and more than 1,540,000 recoveries.

