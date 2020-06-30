UPDATE - Coronavirus Death Toll in Moscow Rises by 35 to 3,796 in Past Day - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Moscow has registered 35 deaths of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours - up from yesterday's 23 - bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 3,796, the city's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"A total of 35 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died in Moscow," the center said.

The day before, 23 people died from COVID-19 in Moscow, bringing the number of deaths to 3,761.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 641,000.

The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 9,100. More than 403,000 people have recovered.

Moscow's case tally currently exceeds 220,000, with over 148,000 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 499,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 10 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 10.1 million, with over 502,000 deaths and more than 5.1 million recoveries.