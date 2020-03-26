UPDATE - Coronavirus Death Toll in Romania Rises to 17 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Romania has risen to 17, the Digi 24 television channel reported citing a coronavirus response team under the Romanian cabinet.

Earlier, the country's authorities reported 906 cases and 13 deaths.

"New deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday evening by the Romanian authorities, so the total number of deaths is 17. Eight of them were patients in the county hospital in Suceava," the response team's statement said.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on March 16 declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus.

Earlier, the country's authorities decided to cancel flights with Italy, as well as with Spain. In Romania, classes in kindergartens and schools were canceled, public events were banned, shopping centers and food service outlets were closed, and curfews were introduced in the country. Persons over 65 are not allowed to leave home without special need.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 414,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 18,000 people have died.