UPDATE - Coronavirus Death Toll in Transnistria Rises by One Over Past Day to 34 - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has risen by one person - down from three the day before - to 34, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

Eleven new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the republic (down from 15 the day before), bringing the overall case tally to 817.

A total of 11 people have recovered over the past day (down from 26 on Monday), so the number of recoveries has reached 397.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 316,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4.7 million.