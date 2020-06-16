UPDATE - Coronavirus Death Toll in Transnistria Rises by 2 to 43 in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has risen by two to 43 in the past 24 hours, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The day before, there were no deaths from COVID-19.

The center said no new cases had been confirmed (on Sunday, 15 new cases were recorded), so the case tally remains at 1,100.

Seven people have recovered - up from five on Sunday - bringing the overall number of recoveries to 862.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 431,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 7.8 million.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide has surpassed 8 million, with more than 435,000 deaths and over 3.8 million recoveries.