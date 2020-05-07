UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Coronavirus Death Toll In United States Surpasses 73,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has exceeded 73,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US death count stands at 73,095. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases totals 1,227,430.

A total of 189,910 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, according to the university.

In line with the university's data, the global number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 3,748,959, with 263,146 deaths and 1,238,453 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,588,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 247,500 people have died from the disease.

