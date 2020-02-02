UPDATE - Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 304 With 14,411 Confirmed Cases - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus in China has reached 304 with 45 new fatalities recorded by end of Saturday, Chinese media reported.

According to People's Daily newspaper, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 14,411 early Sunday, a jump of more than 2,500 cases in 24 hours.

The total number of recovery cases stands at 330, according to the newspaper.

The new strain of coronavirus ” 2019-nCoV ” was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. On Friday, the first two cases of the new coronavirus were recorded in Russia: in the Zabaykalsky Territory and the Tyumen Region.