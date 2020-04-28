UPDATE - Coronavirus Global Death Count Rises Over Past 24 Hours by 4,982 to 198,668 - WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The global death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has increased over the past 24 hours by nearly 5,000 to top 198,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

According to the latest WHO data, 85,530 new cases of infection have been registered globally over the past day, with 4,982 deaths.

Thus, as of 08:00a.m. GMT, April 27, the overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide increased to 2,878,196, and the death count reached 198,668.

There are 1,359,380 confirmed cases and 124,525 deaths in the European Region.

The number of cases in the Region of the Americas totals 1,140,520, with 58,492 deaths.