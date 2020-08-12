UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Coronavirus Pandemic Should Help World Establish Cooperation To Fight Common Risks -Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 04:40 AM

UPDATE - Coronavirus Pandemic Should Help World Establish Cooperation to Fight Common Risks -Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russia is urging the international community to use the situation with the pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to establish cooperation in the fight against common challenges facing humanity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

Lavrov said the disease spread had had a serious impact on all aspects of international political and socio-economic life.

"COVID-19 provoked a deep crisis in the global economy, which is in for a long period of recovery. The world is not only experiencing a severe economic downturn, but it may also be on the threshold of restructuring the usual economic ties," he said.

However, Lavrov said, confrontation continued in global affairs.

"Instead of uniting in the fight against coronavirus, we are seeing attempts to look for those to blame for the spread of the infection," the minister said.

"Once again we call for common action against a common misfortune, for using the 'coronacrisis' as an opportunity for establishing broad international cooperation in the fight against common risks and challenges facing humanity," Lavrov said.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 897,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 15,000. More than 703,000 people (about 78 percent of the country's total case tally) have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 732,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 19.9 million.

Related Topics

World Russia March May All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

3 hours ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

7 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

7 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

7 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

4 hours ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.