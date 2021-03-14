(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism says it has opened the registration of tourism sector workers for coronavirus vaccination.

According to a Saturday statement released by the tourism ministry, the vaccination is being carried out jointly with the ministry of health within the framework of the "Safe Tourism" program.

A mass vaccination campaign kicked off in Turkey in January, using China's СoronaVac vaccine. The vaccination is taking place in four stages, with healthcare workers, teachers and the elderly given a priority.

Earlier this week, Turkey's health ministry said that over 10 million people in the country had been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

More than 2.5 million people have received both shots of the vaccine.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in February that Turkey intended to vaccinate 60 percent of its 82-million population.

In late January, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which promotes the Sputnik V vaccine in the international market, signed an agreement with a leading Turkish pharmaceuticals developer to produce the Russian vaccine in Turkey and started the transfer of technologies. Turkey could reportedly produce millions of Sputnik V vaccine doses per year.