UPDATE - Costa Rica Registers First Death From Novel Coronavirus - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:30 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The first death from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Costa Rica, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The first death from coronavirus has been registered, the patient was a 87-year-old man," the ministry said.

Currently, Costa Rica has confirmed 69 cases of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. More than 200,000 people in about 160 countries are infected worldwide, over 8,000 have died.

