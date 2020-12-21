UPDATE - Countries Suspending Air Traffic With UK En Masse Over Mutated Coronavirus Strain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Countries in the European Union and beyond began suspending the traffic with the United Kingdom on Sunday due to the risks associated with the discovery of a new, more infectious coronavirus strain there.

On Saturday, the UK government practically locked down parts of the country, including London, after admitting that more than half of all new COVID-19 cases had been caused by a mutated coronavirus strain that can transmit up to 70-percent faster. As UK citizens rushed out of the locked down areas ahead of Christmas, many countries chose to close borders with the whole of the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new strain.

Italy, where the mutated strain has already been detected in a returnee from the United Kingdom earlier in the day, has suspended all arrivals from UK airports and banned entry of persons with travel history in the UK over the past two weeks.

"I signed a new decree barring flights from the United Kingdom and prohibiting entry to those who visited the United Kingdom in the past 14 days. Those who have already arrived in Italy from the UK will have to get tested," Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a statement, published on the ministry's website.

Clarifying details to Italian broadcaster Rai3, the minister said the new restrictions would remain in force until January 6 and apply both to persons arriving originally from the UK and those who only transited it.

Estonia will suspend the air traffic with the United Kingdom by the year-end, as announced by Prime Minister Juri Ratas.

"The government agreed on the need to take precautions and, along with other countries, temporarily suspend the air traffic with the UK until the new year. The decision was made to protect the health of our people. The recommendation to avoid travel abroad during the Christmas season and school break remains in effect," Ratas said, as quoted in a press release on the Estonian government's website.

El Salvador has banned entry to people with travel history in the United Kingdom, as well as South Africa, where the new strain has also been detected, over the past 30 days.

"Effective immediately, any person who flew via the United Kingdom or South Africa or visited any these countries in the past 30 days is prohibited from entering our country," Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter.

Sweden is expected to announce an official ban on UK arrivals on Monday, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported, citing Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg.

Lithuania called an urgent meeting of its Government Emergency Commission to decide the response measures. "Our commission decided to suspend all passenger flights [from the UK] to Lithuania. The decision will be recommended to the government," Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said after the meeting.

As clarified by Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis, departures from Lithuania to the UK remain allowed for now. The Lithuanian government is expected to convene for an emergency meeting to discuss the matter shortly.

Ireland will close its border with the UK for all arrivals by sea, air and road for 48 hours beginning at midnight of Saturday, the Irish Times reported.

Bulgaria will suspend the air traffic with the UK for over a month ” from the midnight of Monday until January 31 ” as per the decision of the Bulgarian cabinet at an emergency meeting, the Bulgarian National Television reported.

The Netherlands was the first country to ban flights from the UK on Sunday morning and until January 1.

Israel banned all arrivals from the UK indefinitely, along with arrivals from Denmark and South Africa, as announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's press service.

Germany will stop receiving flights from the UK from Monday midnight and from South Africa later in the day, as announced by Health Minister Jens Spahn. The German government is expected to announce additional details on Monday.

France has closed the border with the UK for 48 hours for all kinds of arrivals, as announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex. Paris will use the 2-day pause to clarify the health situation in the UK and coordinate a common response strategy with EU member states, according to the official.