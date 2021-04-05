Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at the Jerusalem District Court where he is expected to give evidence in his corruption trial, Israeli media reported on Monday

Netanyahu has been the subject of multiple corruption investigations, including in relation to the allegations he received expensive gifts from various businessmen, advanced a law that would benefit a major newspaper and supported loosening regulation of telecom giant Bezeq in return for favorable coverage. The cases are officially known as 1,000, 2,000 and 4,000.

Prior to the hearing, national media said that Netanyahu intended to reaffirm his stance on Case 4,000 over the Bezeq-Walla corruption affair, saying that the entire probe has been manufactured in an attempt to bring him down.

According to The Times of Israel, former editor of the Walla news outlet, Ilan Yeshua � one of the main witnesses in Case 4,000 � is set to testify on how Shaul Elovitch, Bezeq's controlling stakeholder, asked for Netanyahu's positive media coverage in a bid to get benefits.

Chief prosecutor Liat Ben Ari has already made her opening statement, saying that Netanyahu "used the power of his office to advance his personal desires," The Times of Israel reported.

The prosecutor added that the prime minister abused his position "as a legislator and as a regulator, in order to cause or attempt to cause a media outlet to report in a different manner than it would have otherwise, solely to promote his personal matters.

"

The trail has resumed following a short break that took place after the prosecutor's statement, with Netanyahu skipping the session. It came after the prime minister's legal team made a request in his favor to skip the rest of today's hearing.

During the court session, ex-Walla editor Yeshua said that there were instructions from his superiors, including Elovitch, to change coverage on Netanyahu, adding that recommendations also came from the prime minister's office via emails, WhatsApp messages and text messages.

In his testimony, Yeshua pointed out that he was requested to reduce a number of negative articles about Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, and promote stories that helped the prime minister. At the same time, Netanyahu's attorneys oppose these claims, The Times of Israel reported.

Yeshua listed some people from the premier's office and his inner circle who acted as Netanyahu-Walla mediators. Among them are the premier's former media adviser, Nir Hefetz, former Likud spokesman Shai Haik and magnate Zeev Rubinstein.

At the same time, pro- and anti-Netanyahu demonstrators have gathered outside the court, the newspaper reported.

The court proceedings are expected to take years. If convicted, Netanyahu may face up to 10 years in prison for bribery and up to three years for fraud and breach of trust.