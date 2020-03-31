UPDATE: COVID-19 Death Toll in New York Rises to 1,550, Total of 75,795 Infected - Cuomo

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the US state of New York has risen to 1,550, while the number of infected people has increased to 75,795, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"[There are] 1,550 deaths, that is up from 1,218 yesterday," Cuomo said.

The governor added that 9,298 new COVID-19 cases had been registered overnight, bringing the statewide total to 75,795.

On a positive note, Cuomo said, almost 5,000 infected patients have been discharged from hospitals. Yet, 10,929 people currently remain for treatment in healthcare facilities and with 2,710 of them are being treated in intensive care units.

The governor said that his brother, CNN journalist Chris Cuomo, is among those who contracted the novel coronavirus.

"My brother Chris is positive for coronavirus, found out this morning," Cuomo said. "He is going to be fine... and he is going to be quarantined in his basement at home."

Cuomo emphasized that it is critical to continue complying with the social distancing and his stay-at-home statewide order for as long as the situation requires it.

"If our apex is 14 to 21 days - that is our apex... So calibrate yourself and your expectations, so you are not disappointed every morning you get up," he said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of COVID-19 infections in the United States has exceeded 174,400, and the number at deaths has increased to 3,416.