UPDATE - COVID-19-Related Problems Get Young Russians Drawn in Drug Trafficking - Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) As a result of certain socioeconomic problems, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian youngsters are drawn in the drug business, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.

"Certain socioeconomic problems, including those related to the coronavirus epidemics, create conditions for our youth' involvement in the criminal business," Patrushev said.

The Security Council chief also pointed to the growing role of cryptocurrencies and the increasing production of synthetic drugs.

According to Patrushev, drug abuse has become a threat to the entire humanity.

"At the same time, certain states try to legalize drug consumption and distribution in violation of international conventions," Patrushev noted.

The Security Council has adopted at a session on Monday a draft strategy for the state anti-drug policy until 2030, Patrushev told journalists, adding that the document would soon be presented to the Russian president.

The new plan entails an increased collaboration among Russia's law enforcement agencies and special services, local anti-drug authorities and medical institutions. For the first time ever, the Federal government plans to engage local authorities in the prevention of the use of drugs.

"The plan is to focus the efforts of authorities on bettering the state control over drug trafficking and the early warning system of drug consumption, as well as a decrease in the number of drug addicts, a decrease in the number of crimes related to drugs and improvement of anti-drug international cooperation," the official said.

Russia's previous 10-year state anti-drug strategy plan expires this year.