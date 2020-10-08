UPDATE - CPJ Urges Kyrgyz Authorities to Create Safe Conditions for Reporters Covering Unrest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged the authorities of Kyrgyzstan to create safe conditions for reporters covering unrest after the parliamentary elections.

"Kyrgyz authorities should create safe conditions for members of the press covering post-election unrest in Kyrgyzstan, and stop attacking journalists who are doing their job," the CPJ said in a statement on its website.

The committee said several journalists had been attacked when covering the elections and the unrest that followed.

"Independent news is essential to the public during these chaotic and quickly moving events in Kyrgyzstan since the parliamentary elections," CPJ's Europe and Central Asia program coordinator Gulnoza Said said.

"Kyrgyz authorities should ensure journalists can work freely and safely; law enforcement must stop attacking the press and ensure that protesters don't target journalists either," she said.

On Monday, mass protests broke out in Kyrgyzstan against the results of the parliamentary elections, which took place on October 4.

After the clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers, supporters of opposition parties that did not make it to parliament seized the parliament building, which also houses the presidential administration.

More than 900 people were injured in the clashes, one was killed. Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov has resigned. President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, according to his press secretary, is in Bishkek and "controls the situation." He has repeatedly called on the opposition to engage in dialogue, but so far there have been no official negotiations.

The leaders of the opposition parties created a coordinating council for governing the country and nominated oppositionist Sadyr Japarov, who was released from prison, for prime minister. On October 6, the parliament at an emergency meeting approved his candidacy. Some oppositionists disagreed, created their own coordinating council and plan to elect their own premier. They also demanded the impeachment of the president and the dissolution of parliament.