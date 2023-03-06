TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Japan's Coast Guard said on Monday that a search was underway for seven people missing after a Taiwanese fishing boat capsized, the NHK broadcaster reports.

Japan's Coast Guard was notified of a boat accident near Ishigaki Island on Sunday. A helicopter was sent to the area to locate the vessel.

NHK said on Monday that the boat's crew - one Taiwanese national and six Indonesians - were still considered missing, although the capsized vessel had been located 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Ishigaki Island.

Kyodo reported on Monday that the body of one of the seven crew members had been found inside the vessel.

The fishing boat reportedly departed from a port in northern Taiwan on the night of February 27.