UPDATE - Crimea Conducts About 300 Coronavirus Tests Daily - Region Head Aksyonov

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) About 300 tests for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are conducted daily in Crimea, overall, about 6,500 tests have been carried out since the beginning of the pandemic, Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov said.

As of Wednesday morning, 34 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Crimea, 64 people were in hospitals, 14 people had been discharged, 20 continued treatment.

"We are ready in terms of tests completely. We have 4,800 tests available, about 6,500 tests have already been taken... The total capacity is about 400 per day, but we do fewer - somewhere around 300 tests," Aksyonov said on Russia's Channel One.

He said the tests were carried out by two Federal and one republican laboratories, adding that the condition of all people infected with COVID-19 in Crimea was satisfactory.

There are 24,490 confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia. The country's COVID-19 death toll has reached 198, and 1,986 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,914,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 123,000 people have died from the disease.