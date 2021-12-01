UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Crimea Expecting Belarusian President Lukashenko's Possible Visit - Parliament Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 07:40 AM

UPDATE - Crimea Expecting Belarusian President Lukashenko's Possible Visit - Parliament Speaker

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Crimean parliament speaker Vladimir Konstantinov said that Crimeans are expecting a visit by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, which will give a start to the development of joint projects.

Lukashenko earlier said in an interview with RIA Novosti that he intends to visit Crimea, and there is an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko said Crimea became de facto and de jure Russian after the 2014 referendum, and added that his visit would mean the recognition of the peninsula as part of Russia.

"We saw the Belarusian president's public reaction to the invitation to Crimea, now we are waiting.

I am convinced that this will happen and give a start to joint projects needed both by us and citizens of friendly Belarus," Konstantinov told Sputnik.

Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum was held there in March 2014 following a coup in Ukraine. Ukraine continues to consider Crimea as its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that Crimean residents democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, voted for reunification with Russia. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimea issue is "closed."

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Parliament Visit Vladimir Putin Belarus March Agreement

Recent Stories

World trade reaches all-time high, 2022 outlook ‘uncertain’: UNCTAD

5 hours ago
 UAE beat Syria in FIFA Arab Cup opener

UAE beat Syria in FIFA Arab Cup opener

5 hours ago
 dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of th ..

Dnata named Ground Support Services Provider of the Year for the 11th time at th ..

8 hours ago
 General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

8 hours ago
 Qatar Opens First-Ever Tent-Like Stadium Ahead of ..

Qatar Opens First-Ever Tent-Like Stadium Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

7 hours ago
 Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venez ..

Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venezuela job

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.