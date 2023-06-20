UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Critical Infrastructure Facility Damaged In Ukraine's Lviv - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) A critical infrastructure facility was damaged in the city of Lviv in western Ukraine as a result of a drone strike, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Tuesday.

"This night, drones attacked Lviv and the region. There is a hit against a critical infrastructure facility," Sadovyi said on Telegram.

He specified there was no death or injuries as a result of the strike, adding that fire brigades, emergency service were working at the scene.

Earlier in the day, air raid alert was heard in the Lviv region. Blasts were reportedly heard in the city and surrounding areas.

Additionally, blackouts and power outages have reportedly been registered in many districts of Kiev, and electric transport also stopped in the city.

DTEK, Kiev's electricity operator, said on Telegram that four high voltage substations were shut down at 7:47 local time (4:47 GMT), but shortly after, its workers managed to activate reserve sources and the electricity supply was restored for all consumers.

On Tuesday early morning, air raid alert was launched in many regions of Ukraine. Blasts were reportedly heard in the regions of Kiev, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow started attacking energy infrastructure of Ukraine on October 10, two days after the Crimean Bridge explosion.

