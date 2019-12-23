UPDATE - Croatian Opposition Candidate Milanovic Leads in Presidential Vote

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Zoran Milanovic, the leader of Croatia's Socialist Democratic Party, is ahead of his challengers in the presidential vote, the State Electoral Commission said Sunday.

An early exit poll put the 53-year-old former prime minister on 28.59 percent of the vote, which is short of the over 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff.

"With 28.59 percent of ballots counted, Zoran Milanovic stands to win 32.02 percent, incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic is on 27.99 percent, followed by entrepreneur and singer Miroslav Skoro on 21.78 percent," the commission said.

The remaining eight candidates are still polling behind with a combined 6 percent of the vote. The two top ranking candidates will go into a second round.