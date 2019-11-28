UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - CSTO Foreign Ministers Say Tensions In Middle East Threaten Organization's Members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Tensions in the middle East and North Africa represent a threat to the security of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states, the organization's foreign ministers said in a joint statement.

"The foreign minister of Collective Security Treaty Organization member states are expressing their concern over existing tensions in the Middle East and North Africa, which remain a source of threats to the security of CSTO member states, including through the dissemination of terrorism and radical ideology," the foreign ministers said in a statement on the results of their meeting on Wednesday.

The top diplomats called for the crises in the Middle East and in North Africa to be settled peacefully on the basis of international law and the key role of the United Nations in the settlement.

"[The ministers] underscored the importance of establishing dialogue between all Middle Eastern and North African states on the basis of principles of good-neighborly relations; non-use of force; noninvolvement in domestic affairs; respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity; and peaceful resolution of all disputes in line with the UN Charter and the international law," the document read.

During their meeting, the CSTO top diplomats addressed the crisis in Libya, among other things.

"The ministers confirm their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya and the principle of the non-involvement in its domestic affairs. [The ministers] emphasize the lack of alternatives for the political settlement of the intra-Libyan conflict through dialogue involving Libyans and led by them," the statement read.

The foreign ministers also expressed their support for the United Nations' mediation efforts aimed at settling the Libyan conflict.

As for the situation in Syria, the CSTO foreign minister emphasized the importance of Russia's humanitarian campaigns and the activities of the Armenian humanitarian mission in the country and called on the international community to boost its humanitarian support for Syria, particularly, by helping the authorities' ongoing efforts to rebuild the war-torn country.

The diplomats also noted the importance of backing the return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons to their homes.

The foreign ministers' meeting was held ahead of a summit of CSTO heads of state and government that will convene held later on Thursday in Bishkek.

Kyrgyzstan currently chairs the organization, while Russia will preside over it in 2020.

