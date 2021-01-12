UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Cuban Foreign Ministry Condemns US Decision To Designate Country As Terrorism Sponsor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:50 AM

UPDATE - Cuban Foreign Ministry Condemns US Decision to Designate Country As Terrorism Sponsor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla called the US decision to re-include the country in the list of sponsors of terrorism hypocritical and cynical and accused Washington of political opportunism.

"We condemn the hypocritical and cynical designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, as stated by the US," the minister wrote on Twitter.

"The political opportunism of this action is recognized by all who are sincerely concerned about terrorism and its victims," he said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement earlier that the United States had added Cuba to its list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

Related Topics

Washington Twitter United States Cuba All Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

7 hours ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

8 hours ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

9 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

8 hours ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

7 hours ago

New lockdown looming in Portugal with record virus ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.