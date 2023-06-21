UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Cuban President Diaz-Canel Arrives In Serbia On First Official Visit

UPDATE - Cuban President Diaz-Canel Arrives in Serbia on First Official Visit

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has arrived in Serbia as part of a tour of Europe after visiting Rome and the Vatican, his administration said.

"After visiting Italy, the president arrived in Serbia, where he has an intensive program on his schedule on Wednesday, June 21. At the Belgrade airport (named after Nikola Tesla), he was met by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Milos Vucevic," the administration said on Twitter.

The day before, Diaz-Canel held an official meeting in Italy with President Sergio Mattarella, a personal meeting with Pope Francis and talks with UN food and Agriculture Organization Director-General Qu Dongyu.

At a meeting with local entrepreneurs, the politician expressed Cuba's desire and readiness to strengthen economic, trade and investment ties.

Diaz-Canel is accompanied on his tour by his wife Lis Cuesta Peraza, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and First Deputy Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Ana Teresita González Fraga.

In addition to Italy and Serbia, the Cuban leader will visit France.

