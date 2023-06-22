UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Cuban President Diaz-Canel Arrives In France - Office

Published June 22, 2023

UPDATE - Cuban President Diaz-Canel Arrives in France - Office

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has arrived in Paris as part of a tour of Europe after visiting Italy, the Vatican and Serbia, the presidential office said.

"President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has arrived in France, where on June 22 and 23 he will take part in a summit to discuss a new financial pact. On Wednesday, he paid an official visit to Serbia," the office said on Twitter.

Diaz-Canel is accompanied on his tour by his wife Lis Cuesta Peraza, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and First Deputy Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Ana Teresita González Fraga.

Cuba chairs the Group of 77 - China summit, to be held Thursday and Friday at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

During the meeting, the global leaders intend to agree on a new financial pact between the countries of the North and the South, which will determine the basis for interaction between developed and developing countries in overcoming poverty and combating climate change.

The day before, Diaz-Canel held an official meeting in Serbia with President Aleksandar Vucic. The Serbian leader said at a joint press conference the two countries were interested in developing ties in agriculture, tourism, healthcare, biotechnology, scientific and innovative projects, pharmacology and IT, and also expressed readiness to discuss cooperation in the production of missile weapons.

