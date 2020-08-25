UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Curfew Imposed In Gaza Strip For 48 Hours Over Coronavirus Threat - Interior Ministry

Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:30 AM

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) A curfew was imposed in the Gaza Strip for 48 hours after four cases of the novel coronavirus disease were detected inside the enclave, Gaza's Interior Ministry said at a joint press conference with the Health Ministry.

"The first four cases of coronavirus were detected in the Gaza Strip not in isolation, a curfew was imposed in the enclave," the Interior Ministry said.

All cases of coronavirus that have been detected so far have only been at isolation sites under the control of the Health and Interior ministries.

The Gaza Strip's authorities also decided to shut down educational institutions for 48 hours, close mosques, markets, banquet halls and clubs and ban all types of gatherings.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 806,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 23.3 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 23.5 million, with over 810,000 deaths and more than 15.2 million recoveries.

