UPDATE - Curfew in Honduras Extended Until April 19 - Police

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Honduran authorities said curfew in Honduras due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak would be extended until April 19.

"In order to ensure more effective preventive control of COVID-19, it was decided to extend the absolute curfew until 15:00 Sunday, April 19, 2020," the Honduran police said on Twitter.

According to the latest official information, the number of COVID-19 cases in Honduras reached 343, a total of 23 people died.

According to Johns Hopkins University, about 1,500,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, with over 88,000 deaths. More than 329,000 people have recovered.