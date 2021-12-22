UPDATE - Czech Defense Ministry Says Will Buy 949 Belgian FN Minimi Machine Guns for $50.2 Million

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Czech Defense Ministry said it and Czech company CB service center signed a contract for the supply of 949 Belgian FN Minimi machine guns to the ministry for 1.12 billion korunas (about $50.2 million).

"The FN Minimi machine guns, having a caliber of 7.62 mm and 5.56 mm and produced by Belgian company Fabrique Nationale, will be supplied to the Czech Ministry of Defense by the company CB service center, which won the relevant tender," the ministry said.

"Part of the contract is an agreement on the purchase of spare parts for these machine guns.

A total of 949 machine guns worth 1.12 billion korunas will be delivered by 2025. The signed documents also include the purchase of accessories - high-tech optoelectronic sights, sets of covers and packaging," it said.

The ministry said that with the signing of this contract, the final, third stage of rearmament of Czech army units with modern effective small arms began. Machine guns of this brand are currently included in the arsenal of the armies of almost all NATO member states, including the UK, Canada and the United States.