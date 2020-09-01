UPDATE - Czech Republic to Oblige Nationals to Wear Masks From September 1

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Czech Republic is obliging its nationals to wear face masks from September 1 again.

After the incidence of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) declined sharply by mid-May and the nationwide quarantine was canceled, the mandatory wearing of masks remained only in the subway. However, a noticeable increase in the number of cases in August forced the Ministry of Health to return to the issue of masks.

Over the past week, 2,445 new patients were registered, which is about 500 more than a week earlier.

Twice in a month, the March daily incidence rate record of 377 people was exceeded: on August 21 it stood at 506, a week later - at 484.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 844,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 25.1 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 25.4 million, with over 849,000 deaths and more than 16.7 million recoveries.