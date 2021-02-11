UPDATE - Czech Republic to Vaccinate 7 Million People Against COVID-19 by August - Health Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Czech Ministry of Health expects that by August 2021, about 7 million people will be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Minister Jan Blatny said.

The population of the Czech Republic is 10.71 million. About 60 percent of citizens of the republic announced their intention to get vaccinated. Currently, the first stage of vaccination is underway, during which vaccinations are given to people over 80, patients and staff of nursing homes, as well as doctors who directly work with coronavirus patients.

"To date, 382,416 people have received vaccinations, 116,633 of them for the second time. We hope to speed up the supply of vaccines in April, so that in August about 7 million of our fellow citizens are vaccinated," Blatny said.

According to the minister, Czech medics will strive to vaccinate the largest number of people by the end of summer, up to 60-70 percent of the population, in order to prevent the consequences of a possible third wave of coronavirus, which may come with the start of the fall-winter season.

"The strategy of the cabinet of ministers is designed to carry out 100,000 vaccinations a day, and if we use additional forces of regional medical institutions, we can exceed this figure," Blatny said.

In total, the Czech Republic has ordered vaccines from various companies for 11 million people. In particular, Pfizer/BioNTech should supply a total of 12 million doses, AstraZeneca and Moderna - 3 million each, CureVac - 1 million. Another 2 million should be supplied by Johnson&Johnson, whose vaccine gives antibodies in one dose.

In addition, the Czech government is considering a possible purchase of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.