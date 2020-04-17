UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Rises By 37 To 486 People - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:10 AM

UPDATE - Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 37 to 486 People - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 37 to 486 within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

"Along with the confirmed 486 fatalities of the coronavirus, we have 101 more lethal cases, whose tests are not ready," the ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said on late Thursday.

Within the same period of time, Mexico has also recorded 450 new cases of the coronavirus, with the total number having reached 6,297.

More than 1,500 patients are in critical condition, including 287 patients on ventilators, according to the official.

Later, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said that, according to preliminary estimations, the real number of COVID-19 cases could stand at about 56,000.

"Severe cases of the disease are registered by 100 percent, and experts are interested in the number of non-registered COVID-19 cases," Lopez-Gatell said at a televised press conference.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 144,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

