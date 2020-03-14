UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Death Toll From COVID-19 In Poland Rises To 2 - Reports

Sat 14th March 2020

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The number of people, who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Poland, has risen from one to two, Polish media reported.

Poland has confirmed 68 cases of the disease, while the number of suspected cases has surpassed 500. Several thousand people are quarantined.

According to the Zet radio broadcaster, the 74-year-old victim died on Friday after some a week spent in a hospital in the city of Wroclaw.

The victim had some serious complications, including respiratory problems.

On Friday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that the country would close its borders for foreigners for 10 days over the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the ban may be prolonged depending on the further developments.

After the prime minister's statement, the LOT Polish Airlines decided to suspend all its flights for 10 days, starting from Sunday.

"Following the decision of the government of Poland to suspend international air traffic, which has been caused by the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, all LOT connections, from both Poland and Hungary, will be suspended as of March 15, 2020 for a period of 10 days," the company wrote on its Facebook page.

The World Health Organization declared on Wednesday the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 140,000, with over 5,000 fatalities.

