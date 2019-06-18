UPDATE - Death Toll From Earthquakes in Southwest China Rises to 11, 122 People Wounded - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) At least 11 people were killed and another 122 were injured as a result of earthquakes in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, China Central Television reported Tuesday citing the authorities.

Earlier reports suggested that six people died and 75 were wounded.

The local authorities said that eight people died and 48 were injured in the Changning county of the Yibin city, three people died and 71 were wounded in the Gong county, while another three people were injured in the Gao county.

On Monday, the 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Changning, according the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). Another 5.1 magnitude quake took place in neighboring Gong.

On Tuesday, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was registered again in Sichuan's Changning, the CENC said. The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of around 11 miles.