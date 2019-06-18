UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Death Toll From Earthquakes In Southwest China Rises To 11, 122 People Wounded - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:20 AM

UPDATE - Death Toll From Earthquakes in Southwest China Rises to 11, 122 People Wounded - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) At least 11 people were killed and another 122 were injured as a result of earthquakes in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, China Central Television reported Tuesday citing the authorities.

Earlier reports suggested that six people died and 75 were wounded.

The local authorities said that eight people died and 48 were injured in the Changning county of the Yibin city, three people died and 71 were wounded in the Gong county, while another three people were injured in the Gao county.

On Monday, the 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Changning, according the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). Another 5.1 magnitude quake took place in neighboring Gong.

On Tuesday, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was registered again in Sichuan's Changning, the CENC said. The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of around 11 miles.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake China Died Yibin Gao TV

Recent Stories

NCM warns of poor visibility due to fog

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

8 hours ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

8 hours ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

8 hours ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

8 hours ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.