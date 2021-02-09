UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Death Toll From Glacier Disaster In Northern India Rises To 26 - Police

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:20 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) At least 26 people have died as a result of the breaking of the Nanda Devi glacier in India's northern state of Uttarakhand, while 171 people are still missing in the disaster, Ashok Kumar, the head of the regional police department, said on Monday.

Earlier data indicated that 14 people were killed in the disaster.

"Final number of dead body recovered in Tapovan till 8 p.m. on 8th February is 26. 171 people still remain missing out of which around 35 are supposed to be in the Tunnel where rescue operation is still going on," Kumar wrote on Twitter.

According to the Indian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the glacier descended on Sunday morning, triggering a rise in the water level in the Rishiganga River that washed away the 13.

2 MW Rishiganga hydroelectric power station. The flash flood also impacted a hydroelectric project of India's largest energy conglomerate NTPC at Tapovan on the Dhauliganga River.

The search operation involves national and local rescuers, Indo-Tibetan police officers and the military.

As of Monday, 15 people working at the Tapovan site have been rescued from the tunnel, with operation currently underway to save one more person.

