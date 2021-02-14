UPDATE - Death Toll From Glacier Disaster in Northern India Rises to 50 - Disaster Response Force

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The death toll from a partial collapse of a Himalayan glacier in India's Uttarakhand state has grown to 50 people, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Sunday.

The latest reported death toll earlier in the day stated 45 fatalities, as conveyed by NDRF Director General Satya Narayan Pradhan.

Some 150 people still count missing as rescuers continue search operations, including for some 35 hydroelectric plant workers feared trapped under the debris in mountain caves.

The Nanda Devi glacier had its part broken off and fallen into the Rishiganga river on February 7. This supposedly triggered a rapid flooding of two nearby-located hydroelectric plants ” one of them under construction. The 13.2 MW Rishiganga hydroelectric power station was practically washed away, while the construction works on the other, much larger plant some 3 miles away were severely affected.