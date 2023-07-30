UPDATE - Death Toll From Hurricane in Russian Republic of Mari El Rises to 8 - Emergency Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The death toll from the massive hurricane in the Russian republic of Mari El has gone up to 8, while 29 people have been injured, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the local civil defense authorities said that seven people, including three children, had died and 15 others had been injured after a storm had knocked down a large number of trees near Lake Yalchik, the largest lake in Mari El and a popular vacation spot.

"Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to eight, 29 have been injured. Sixteen people have been hospitalized in medical institutions," the ministry said.

All necessary assistance is currently being provided to those injured and work is underway to clear driveways from trees, the ministry told Sputnik, adding that the authorities had issued warnings concerning bad weather in advance.

Later in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal investigation under the article on the provision of unsafe services against the management of the Mariy Chodra national park, where the deadly incident took place. Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin instructed Evgeny Tumandeykin, the head of the local investigative directorate, to report on the progress of the investigation.

In total, in Russia's Volga Federal District, where Mari El is located, 10 people have died and 76 others have been injured as a result of bad weather, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.