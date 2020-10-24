UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Death Toll From Kabul Suicide Attack Up To 13, Another 30 Injured - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

UPDATE - Death Toll From Kabul Suicide Attack Up to 13, Another 30 Injured - Interior Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The death toll from a blast in western Kabul has risen to 13 and another 30 people sustained injuries, Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said on Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast took place at around 5 p.m.

(12:30 GMT) near an educational center in the Pul-e-Khoshk area.

The National Directorate of Security said that the bomb had been detonated by a suicide attacker, who attempted to enter the education center.

The TOLOnews broadcaster, meanwhile, reported, citing a security source, that 29 people had been killed.

The Taliban have denied any responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Kabul Interior Ministry Education Suicide From P

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

2 hours ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

2 hours ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

3 hours ago

EPA mobilises ‘Emergency Fund’ to support publ ..

4 hours ago

President of Comoros receives President of Global ..

4 hours ago

Cabinet issues resolutions on Insurance Authority, ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.