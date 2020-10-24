UPDATE - Death Toll From Kabul Suicide Attack Up to 13, Another 30 Injured - Interior Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The death toll from a blast in western Kabul has risen to 13 and another 30 people sustained injuries, Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said on Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast took place at around 5 p.m.

(12:30 GMT) near an educational center in the Pul-e-Khoshk area.

The National Directorate of Security said that the bomb had been detonated by a suicide attacker, who attempted to enter the education center.

The TOLOnews broadcaster, meanwhile, reported, citing a security source, that 29 people had been killed.

The Taliban have denied any responsibility for the attack.