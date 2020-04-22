UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Death Toll From Mass Shooting In Canada's Nova Scotia Rises To 23 - Police

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:40 AM

UPDATE - Death Toll From Mass Shooting in Canada's Nova Scotia Rises to 23 - Police

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The death toll in the deadly shooting in Canada's province of Nova Scotia has risen to 23, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.

"We believe there to be 23 victims, including a 17-year-old," the statement said on Tuesday. "Some of the victims were known to [shooter] Gabriel Wortman and were targeted while others were not known to the suspect."

The victims include 23-year RCMP veteran Heidi Stevenson, who was killed while responding to the active shooter situation, and nurse Kristen Beaton who was on the front line in the battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The RCMP also confirmed that 51-year-old Wortman was killed by police after being located at a service station in Enfield, Nova Scotia around midday local time on Sunday. The investigation into how the police neutralized Wortman has now been turned over to Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team.

The deadly rampage began on Saturday night at approximately 10:30 p.m. local time, when police responded to a firearms complaint in the rural community of Portapique located 80 miles north of Halifax.

The RCMP said that Wortman, who had no prior criminal record, used a police uniform - later confirmed to be authentic - and a realistic mock squad car to carry out murders and set fires at multiple locations across Nova Scotia. The authorities confirmed that human remains have been found at the site of the fires.

According to local reports, Wortman was the owner of a denture clinic in the Halifax area and had a fascination with RCMP and police memorabilia. He also maintained properties in the Portapique area.

RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather - the agency's Criminal Operations Officer in Nova Scotia - said that the investigation is in the early stages and the shooter's motive is under investigation.

However, Leather said the use of police equipment suggests the rampage could have been premeditated.

Canadian media reported earlier that Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said Canada's Attorney General told him the military was assisting in the RCMP investigation.

The shooting is the deadliest firearms-induced tragedy in Canadian history and has reignited calls for tighter gun control in the country.

Related Topics

Police Canada Car Halifax SITE Criminals Sunday Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy reduces fees of 94 electronic ..

2 hours ago

Du reports AED355 million in net profit for Q1

2 hours ago

Forty-one outstanding female GEMS Education studen ..

3 hours ago

Deadline to submit VAT returns extended to May 28: ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman pardons 124 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

3 hours ago

Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.