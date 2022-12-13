UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Death Toll From Protests In Peru Rises To 7 - Healthcare Authorities

December 13, 2022

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) At least seven protesters have been killed in Peru during mass demonstrations taking place across the country, following the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo, the Peruvian healthcare authorities said.

Protests are taking place across the country against the post-impeachment Peruvian leadership, calling for a snap presidential election. As a result of violent acts at Andahuaylas Airport on Sunday, at least two people died and over 30 were injured. On Monday, new Peruvian President Dina Boluarte declared a state of emergency in the regions with "high level of social conflict" amid ongoing protests.

"Three more people have died today in the Department of Apurimac, five people have been killed in total," the statement released by Apurimac's healthcare directorate on Monday read.

According to Peru's healthcare authorities, a total of seven people have been killed in different parts of the country so far, with all of them dying from gunshot wounds.

On Monday, Peru's counter-terrorism directorate said that as many as 119 police officers had been injured as a result of mass protests, with one of them being in critical condition.

Because of the protests, railroad connection has been suspended between the city of Cusco and Machu Picchu where the world-famous Incan citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is located, according to Peruvian railroad operator PeruRail.

"Due to the calls of Cusco's different social organizations to join protests, we have to suspend our railway services to Machu Picchu and back on Tuesday, December 13," the operator wrote on social media.

Peru's parliament impeached Castillo on December 7, and Boluarte, the prime minister at the time, took an oath as the new president the same day, initially vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

Amid protests, Boluarte said on Sunday that Peru will hold an early presidential election in April 2024.

